Fire Breaks Out in Block of Flats Near Grenfell Tower
In 2017, a fire broke out in a 24-storey block of flats, Grenfell Tower, in West London, resulting in the death of 72 people. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
Fire brigages are battling a fire on the 12th floor of a block of flats in Shepherd's Bush in western London. According to London Fire Brigade, eight fire trucks were deployed to the scene on Queensdale Crescent where half of the a flat was alight. The incident occurred around 9.20am on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. The building where the fire has broken out is located within a 15-minute walk from Grenfell Tower, where a huge blaze killed 72 people and left more than 70 others injured five years ago.
uk, fire, grenfell tower

Fire Breaks Out in Block of Flats Near Grenfell Tower

09:49 GMT 21.06.2022 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 21.06.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materials
In 2017, a fire broke out in a 24-storey block of flats, Grenfell Tower, in West London, resulting in the death of 72 people.
Fire brigages are battling a fire on the 12th floor of a block of flats in Shepherd's Bush in western London.
According to London Fire Brigade, eight fire trucks were deployed to the scene on Queensdale Crescent where half of the a flat was alight.
The incident occurred around 9.20am on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.
Grenfell Tower Fire Fifth Anniversary: 'People Want Justice and Answers', Community Member Says
14 June, 14:07 GMT
14 June, 14:07 GMT
The building where the fire has broken out is located within a 15-minute walk from Grenfell Tower, where a huge blaze killed 72 people and left more than 70 others injured five years ago.
