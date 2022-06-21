https://sputniknews.com/20220621/fire-breaks-out-in-block-of-flats-near-grenfell-tower-1096518440.html

Fire Breaks Out in Block of Flats Near Grenfell Tower

In 2017, a fire broke out in a 24-storey block of flats, Grenfell Tower, in West London, resulting in the death of 72 people. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

Fire brigages are battling a fire on the 12th floor of a block of flats in Shepherd's Bush in western London. According to London Fire Brigade, eight fire trucks were deployed to the scene on Queensdale Crescent where half of the a flat was alight. The incident occurred around 9.20am on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. The building where the fire has broken out is located within a 15-minute walk from Grenfell Tower, where a huge blaze killed 72 people and left more than 70 others injured five years ago.

