Third-Party Missiles Possibly Used in Attack on Crimean Drilling Platforms - Lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The strike at the drilling platforms of Crimea-based energy company Chernomorneftgaz could have been carried out with the use of foreign... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

Crimean leader Sergey Aksenov said earlier on Monday that three platforms have been attacked by the Ukrainian military with long-range missiles. Crimean senator Olga Kovitidi confirmed to Sputnik later on Monday that seven out of 109 people working at the drilling platforms were missing, and three others sustained injuries. The Russian military was looking for them using patrol vessels and aviation, she said, adding that all three platforms have been suspended to release gas from pipes in order to avoid explosions, and gas drilling will resume after the completion of restoration works.The lawmaker added that investigators will have to determine the country of origin of these missiles by fragments.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions and supplying arms to Kiev.

