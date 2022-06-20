https://sputniknews.com/20220620/netherlands-unable-to-fill-gas-storage-facilities-by-winter-without-additional-measures-1096501304.html

Netherlands Unable to Fill Gas Storage Facilities by Winter Without Additional Measures

Netherlands Unable to Fill Gas Storage Facilities by Winter Without Additional Measures

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands, like Europe as a whole, will not be able to pump enough gas into the storage facilities by winter without contingency... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T20:05+0000

2022-06-20T20:05+0000

2022-06-20T20:03+0000

netherlands

gas storage facility

gas supplies

winter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103376/97/1033769764_0:419:3049:2134_1920x0_80_0_0_fe71f911830ae801d89c045a7ae586d4.jpg

"We see that the overall supply of gas from Russia to Europe is rapidly declining. This means that without additional measures it is no longer possible to guarantee that we will be able to fill enough gas storage facilities in Europe and the Netherlands to prepare for the winter," Jetten said in a statement.Therefore, the Dutch government decided to make some changes in the country’s policy. Among them is an anti-crisis plan, according to which the Netherlands decided to lift restrictions on the operation of coal-fired power plants for the period from 2022 to 2024 in order to reduce the risk of gas shortages.In addition, gas companies must provide the government with information on gas supplies on a daily basis, the statement read.The Dutch government also called on companies and households to save energy.The government noted that there is currently no shortage of gas in the country.

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

netherlands, gas storage facility, gas supplies, winter