Woman Claims Aliens Contacted Her at Ancient Pyramids Site, Taught Her Their Language

The woman reportedly claimed that she is a medium for a message from aliens, and that she has access to some sort of “galactic portal”. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

A 45-year old woman from Colombia claims that she acquired the ability to speak some sort of extraterrestrial language after visiting ancient ruins.According to the New York Post, the woman, Mafe Walker, said she became able to speak that “alien language” after a trip to the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids near Mexico City, where aliens allegedly contacted her and imbued her with the ability to communicate with them.Walker has since released several viral videos in which she can be seen changing in that “language”, with the newspaper noting that “no explanation of why she is doing it” is being provided, though in her bio, Walker does claim to be some sort of medium for a message from the aliens.She also made an appearance on “Vega La Alegría” talk show where she claimed that she had access to a “galactic portal” and started chanting in that “alien language” of hers.The newspaper does point out, however, that quite a few social media users treated Walker’s claims with skepticism.

