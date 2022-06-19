International
https://sputniknews.com/20220619/woman-claims-aliens-contacted-her-at-ancient-pyramids-site-taught-her-their-language-1096464035.html
Woman Claims Aliens Contacted Her at Ancient Pyramids Site, Taught Her Their Language
Woman Claims Aliens Contacted Her at Ancient Pyramids Site, Taught Her Their Language
The woman reportedly claimed that she is a medium for a message from aliens, and that she has access to some sort of “galactic portal”. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-19T18:57+0000
2022-06-19T18:57+0000
woman
aliens
language
pyramids
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104571/47/1045714753_0:113:1186:780_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7e4b6707bb23151a93412ac0cbf8b6.jpg
A 45-year old woman from Colombia claims that she acquired the ability to speak some sort of extraterrestrial language after visiting ancient ruins.According to the New York Post, the woman, Mafe Walker, said she became able to speak that “alien language” after a trip to the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids near Mexico City, where aliens allegedly contacted her and imbued her with the ability to communicate with them.Walker has since released several viral videos in which she can be seen changing in that “language”, with the newspaper noting that “no explanation of why she is doing it” is being provided, though in her bio, Walker does claim to be some sort of medium for a message from the aliens.She also made an appearance on “Vega La Alegría” talk show where she claimed that she had access to a “galactic portal” and started chanting in that “alien language” of hers.The newspaper does point out, however, that quite a few social media users treated Walker’s claims with skepticism.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104571/47/1045714753_0:1:1186:891_1920x0_80_0_0_073f68a2289918d757abeef501a5044c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
woman, aliens, language, pyramids

Woman Claims Aliens Contacted Her at Ancient Pyramids Site, Taught Her Their Language

18:57 GMT 19.06.2022
CC0 / / Alien
Alien - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The woman reportedly claimed that she is a medium for a message from aliens, and that she has access to some sort of “galactic portal”.
A 45-year old woman from Colombia claims that she acquired the ability to speak some sort of extraterrestrial language after visiting ancient ruins.
According to the New York Post, the woman, Mafe Walker, said she became able to speak that “alien language” after a trip to the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids near Mexico City, where aliens allegedly contacted her and imbued her with the ability to communicate with them.
Walker has since released several viral videos in which she can be seen changing in that “language”, with the newspaper noting that “no explanation of why she is doing it” is being provided, though in her bio, Walker does claim to be some sort of medium for a message from the aliens.
She also made an appearance on “Vega La Alegría” talk show where she claimed that she had access to a “galactic portal” and started chanting in that “alien language” of hers.
The newspaper does point out, however, that quite a few social media users treated Walker’s claims with skepticism.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала