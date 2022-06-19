https://sputniknews.com/20220619/two-police-officers-reportedly-injured-in-car-chase-near-vatican-city--photos-1096461819.html
Two Police Officers Reportedly Injured in Car Chase Near Vatican City – Photos
ROME (Sputnik) - A terror alert was triggered in the Vatican City ahead of Pope Francis’ Sunday prayer after an Albanian crashed his car through security barriers near St. Peter's Square, media reported.
The 39-year-old ignored orders to stop at a police checkpoint near the Vatican City, prompting a brief car chase, Il Messaggero daily reported. The BMW was fired at and stopped after hitting a police vehicle.
The driver was eventually surrounded and restrained by officers who used a taser on him. Two officers were reportedly injured and taken to a hospital.
The Corriere della Serra newspaper said that police had found no link between the car chase and the pontiff's noon prayer. The incident happened in a busy street that was packed with tourists hoping to hear the sermon.