Next Year's G7 Summit Likely to Be Held in May in Hiroshima, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan could host a G7 summit in Hiroshima in the second half of May next year, the Kyodo news agency reports citing government sources. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

Japan plans to announce the schedule for the 2023 Hiroshima summit when this year’s G7 meeting is held at the end of this month in Germany, the sources said.Other G7 members have already been informed about Tokyo’s intention to hold the G7 summit in late May next year, the sources specified, adding that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set on working towards nuclear disarmament with other G7 leaders.Last month, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced that all G7 members had supported holding the group's summit in Hiroshima next year.In 1945, the United States dropped two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on August 6 and 9 August, respectively. The atomic bomb code-named "Little Boy" killed about 140,000 residents of Hiroshima city, while another, called "Fat Man" claimed the lives of some 70,000 people in Nagasaki. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the only attacks with nuclear weapons in the history of warfare.

