France Holds Second Round of Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is holding the second round of elections to the country's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on Sunday. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (6:00 GMT) and will close between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nearly 6,300 candidates are running for the National Assembly's 577 seats.French President Emmanuel Macron is leading the coalition Ensemble (Together) of centrist LREM and MoDem parties, conservative Horizons and Agir parties. The alliance has been trailed closely in the polls by Jean-Luc Melenchon’s left-green New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (Nupes) coalition.The first preliminary results will be announced immediately by exit polls. The vote count is usually quick, and the official results will be announced the same evening or Monday night.The first round of elections to the National Assembly was held in France on June 12 with the turnout reaching only 39.42%. Following the results of the first round, Macron's coalition Ensemble received 25.71% of the votes, while Melenchon's Nupes coalition got 25.61% of the votes.

