Apple Store in Maryland Votes to Become Company's First Unionized Location



MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Apple store in Towson, Maryland, has become the first unionized Apple store in the United States. 19.06.2022

"We did it Towson! We won our union vote! Thanks to all who worked so hard and all who supported!" Towson organizers said on social media on Saturday.Employees at the Towson Apple store voted to join a union on Saturday. According to The Washington Post, there were 65 votes in favor and 33 against.The votes still need to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which could take about one week.Despite Apple having opposed unionization efforts, Towson store employees and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) informed Apple CEO Tim Crook last month that they intended to organize as the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (AppleCore).According to the NLRB, Apple will need to bargain with the new union over working conditions once the vote is certified.Several other Apple stores, including the World Trade Center location, have also expressed their intent to unionize amid a general recent tendency among US workers to actively try to organize to try to secure better pay and benefits.

