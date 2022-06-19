https://sputniknews.com/20220619/acute-enteric-epidemic-afflicts-800-families-in-north-korea-media-says-1096460182.html

'Acute Enteric Epidemic' Afflicts 800 Families in North Korea, Media Says

While North Korean media described the disease in question as an “acute enteric epidemic”, South Korean officials reportedly suggested that it may be cholera... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

An outbreak of some sort of "unidentified gastrointestinal disease" has occurred in the southwestern part of North Korea, Sky News reports.According to the media outlet, some 800 families may be afflicted by what the North Korean media described as an “acute enteric epidemic”, with South Korean officials suggesting that it may be cholera or typhoid.Meanwhile, North Korean news agency KCNA had announced that the “public health crisis” in the country is “being defused”.The North Korean media outlet also noted that the country’s head of state Kim Jong-un “has sent medicines prepared by his family to the Haeju City, South Hwanghae Province”, and that he “stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread."

