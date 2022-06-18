https://sputniknews.com/20220618/bill-clinton-comes-clean-about-checking-for-alien-presence-at-area-51-1096437126.html
Bill Clinton Comes Clean About Checking for Alien Presence at Area 51
Bill Clinton Comes Clean About Checking for Alien Presence at Area 51
Clinton also mentioned how astronomers working at Hawaii rate the likelihood of life existing somewhere in the outer space. 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T14:24+0000
2022-06-18T14:24+0000
2022-06-18T14:24+0000
bill clinton
aliens
area 51
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107654/69/1076546907_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_55da72344a37e4c16398096d1514db61.jpg
Former US President Bill Clinton has recently revealed that he made efforts to delve into the nature of a certain conspiracy theory about aliens being kept at a US military base.During his appearance on the CBS’ "Late Late Night Show with James Corden", Clinton mentioned that during his presidency, he and his Chief of Staff John Podesta "made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell", and that they "sent people to Area 51 to make sure there were no aliens" there.He also recalled how, back in 2018, he and his wife Hillary travelled to Hawaii, "to the big island where all the telescopes are on top of the mountain, including the Keck telescope, the largest in the world", and conversed with the astronomers working there.As Clinton recalled, when he asked the scientists whether they "argue about the likelihood of life in outer space", one of them told him that "there are those of us who think it’s 85 percent likely and those of us who think it’s 95 percent likely".“But I also think it should keep us humble," Clinton added. "There’s a lot of stuff we don’t know.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/alien-souls-or-pla-trolls-watch-new-footage-from-us-warships-mysterious-2019-ufo-encounters-1096436354.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107654/69/1076546907_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa9a1442acd1f00ccac24ca3677a751.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bill clinton, aliens, area 51
Bill Clinton Comes Clean About Checking for Alien Presence at Area 51
Clinton also mentioned how astronomers working at Hawaii rate the likelihood of life existing somewhere in the outer space.
Former US President Bill Clinton has recently revealed that he made efforts to delve into the nature of a certain conspiracy theory about aliens being kept at a US military base.
During his appearance
on the CBS’ "Late Late Night Show with James Corden", Clinton mentioned that during his presidency, he and his Chief of Staff John Podesta "made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell", and that they "sent people to Area 51 to make sure there were no aliens" there.
"I said we got to find out how we’re going to deal with this because that’s where we do a lot of our invisibility research in terms of technology, like how we fly airplanes that aren’t picked up by radar and all that. So that’s why they’re so secretive," he said. "But there’s no aliens that I know."
He also recalled how, back in 2018, he and his wife Hillary travelled to Hawaii, "to the big island where all the telescopes are on top of the mountain, including the Keck telescope, the largest in the world", and conversed with the astronomers working there.
As Clinton recalled, when he asked the scientists whether they "argue about the likelihood of life in outer space", one of them told him that "there are those of us who think it’s 85 percent likely and those of us who think it’s 95 percent likely".
"He said ‘we think, in other words, it’s very unlikely that there is not life. There are a billion, not a billion planets, but a billion solar systems," the ex-POTUS said. "There are lots of mysteries out there which is why I think we should take care of this planet."
“But I also think it should keep us humble," Clinton added. "There’s a lot of stuff we don’t know.”