Bill Clinton Comes Clean About Checking for Alien Presence at Area 51

Bill Clinton Comes Clean About Checking for Alien Presence at Area 51

Former US President Bill Clinton has recently revealed that he made efforts to delve into the nature of a certain conspiracy theory about aliens being kept at a US military base.During his appearance on the CBS’ "Late Late Night Show with James Corden", Clinton mentioned that during his presidency, he and his Chief of Staff John Podesta "made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell", and that they "sent people to Area 51 to make sure there were no aliens" there.He also recalled how, back in 2018, he and his wife Hillary travelled to Hawaii, "to the big island where all the telescopes are on top of the mountain, including the Keck telescope, the largest in the world", and conversed with the astronomers working there.As Clinton recalled, when he asked the scientists whether they "argue about the likelihood of life in outer space", one of them told him that "there are those of us who think it’s 85 percent likely and those of us who think it’s 95 percent likely".“But I also think it should keep us humble," Clinton added. "There’s a lot of stuff we don’t know.”

