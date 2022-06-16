International
REC, Russian-Arab Business Council to Promote Russian Companies
REC, Russian-Arab Business Council to Promote Russian Companies
The Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) and the Russian-Arab Business Council have signed a memorandum on cooperation at the St. Petersburg International... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International
The priority direction of cooperation is assistance in holding international forums, business missions, road shows, conferences, seminars, exhibitions and fairs, including the 'Arabia-EXPO' exhibition and 'Made in Russia' forum, as well as media support and mutual participation in international events.The 25th SPIEF took place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June.
16:50 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 12:08 GMT 23.06.2022)
The Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) and the Russian-Arab Business Council have signed a memorandum on cooperation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2022) to promote and support Russian companies' non-energy exports and stimulate trade and economic relations with Arab countries, the REC reported.
The priority direction of cooperation is assistance in holding international forums, business missions, road shows, conferences, seminars, exhibitions and fairs, including the ‘Arabia-EXPO’ exhibition and ‘Made in Russia’ forum, as well as media support and mutual participation in international events.

“Development of trade and business relations with the countries of the Arab world is one of the priorities of the Russian Export Center in the current conditions. I am confident that cooperation with the Russian-Arab Business Council will facilitate domestic companies to promote ‘Made in Russia’ products in the region, and help Arab companies find reliable suppliers of high-quality Russian products,” said Veronika Nikishina, the head of the REC, during the signing of the agreement.

“This is not the first year we have seen a growing interest in joint projects between Russia and Arab countries. We are paying special attention to these relations now, and I am sure that cooperation with the Russian Export Center will open a new page in relations of business communities of Russia and Arab countries," said Tatiana Gvilava, chairwoman of the Russian-Arab Business Council (RABC).

The 25th SPIEF took place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum.
