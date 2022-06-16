https://sputniknews.com/20220616/pentagons-counter-hypersonic-program-fails-to-mitigate-technology-risks---watchdog-1096387274.html

Pentagon's Counter-Hypersonic Program Fails to Mitigate Technology Risks - Watchdog

Pentagon's Counter-Hypersonic Program Fails to Mitigate Technology Risks - Watchdog

"MDA’s efforts to address hypersonic threats include the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) and Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS). These efforts represent technologies that have considerable risks, but MDA has not taken necessary steps to reduce risks and ensure appropriate oversight from the Department of Defense (DOD) or stakeholder involvement," the GAO said.MDA, the report added, did not plan to obtain an independent technological risk assessment to determine the maturity of the technologies before proceeding with development of the GPI, which is a missile designed to shoot down a hypersonic weapon in the middle or glide phase of its flight.With respect to the HBTSS, the GAO said the missile defense agency failed to effectively coordinate efforts with the US Space Development Agency and Space Force despite the program being centered on developing space-based sensors to track hypersonic weapons.Overall, the report added, the MDA has continued to fall short of its goals for asset deliveries and testing. For example, the MDA did not conduct any planned system-level cybersecurity tests, which left the agency without knowledge of system vulnerabilities and contributed to programmatic delays.The GAO, a watchdog that conducts inspections authorized by Congress, also said improved Defense Department oversight and involvement would reduce risk as well.

