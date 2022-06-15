https://sputniknews.com/20220615/russias-exports-to-eu-more-than-doubled-in-q1-of-2022-despite-sanctions-russian-envoy-says-1096339762.html
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF is held from June 15-18, and will see delegations from 40 countries around the world.
Russia's Exports to EU More Than Doubled in Q1 of 2022 Despite Sanctions, Russian Envoy Says
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia's exports to the European Union more than doubled in the first quarter of 2022 despite the bloc's sanctions against Moscow, Russian Permanent Representative in the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.
"Even after six packages of sanctions, Europe, strange as it may sound strange in the current conditions, remains our largest trade and economic partner. Our exports to the European Union more than doubled in the first quarter," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF is held from June 15-18, and will see delegations from 40 countries around the world.