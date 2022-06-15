https://sputniknews.com/20220615/norwegian-and-british-defence-ministers-hold-joint-press-conference-in-oslo-1096324921.html

Norwegian and British Defence Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference in Oslo

Norwegian and British Defence Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference in Oslo

The ministers previously held a meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, and the functioning of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) - a bloc in Northern... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-15T09:17+0000

2022-06-15T09:17+0000

2022-06-15T09:17+0000

norway

ben wallace

uk

oslo

defence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096330069_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_56116b3b7370b2df200f5385b680991d.jpg

Sputnik is live from Oslo, where UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram are holding a joint press conference. The ministers are expected to address the military cooperation between the two nations, as well as Russia's special operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

norway

oslo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Norwegian and British Defence Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference in Oslo Norwegian and British Defence Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference in Oslo 2022-06-15T09:17+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

norway, ben wallace, uk, oslo, defence, видео