Norwegian and British Defence Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference in Oslo
Norwegian and British Defence Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference in Oslo
The ministers previously held a meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, and the functioning of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) - a bloc in Northern... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Oslo, where UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram are holding a joint press conference. The ministers are expected to address the military cooperation between the two nations, as well as Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
The ministers previously held a meeting to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, and the functioning of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) - a bloc in Northern Europe which also includes Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden.
Sputnik is live from Oslo, where UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram are holding a joint press conference. The ministers are expected to address the military cooperation between the two nations, as well as Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: