https://sputniknews.com/20220615/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-ahead-of-ministerial-conference-1096323543.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Ministerial Conference

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Ministerial Conference

The alliance is planning to hold a summit in Madrid, Spain later this month, in order to address the situation in Ukraine, as Stoltenberg promised to supply... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-15T09:09+0000

2022-06-15T09:09+0000

2022-06-15T09:09+0000

nato

jens stoltenberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096328530_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_573a4164db93df7b0f79264bc701b591.jpg

Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting, which gathers defence ministers of the bloc's member countries. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Ministerial Conference NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Ministerial Conference 2022-06-15T09:09+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nato, jens stoltenberg, видео