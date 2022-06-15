https://sputniknews.com/20220615/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-ahead-of-ministerial-conference-1096323543.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Ministerial Conference
The alliance is planning to hold a summit in Madrid, Spain later this month, in order to address the situation in Ukraine, as Stoltenberg promised to supply... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting, which gathers defence ministers of the bloc's member countries. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
The alliance is planning to hold a summit in Madrid, Spain later this month, in order to address the situation in Ukraine, as Stoltenberg promised to supply weapons to Kiev amid Russia's special operation.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting, which gathers defence ministers of the bloc's member countries.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: