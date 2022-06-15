International
BREAKING: EU Begins Legal Proceedings Against UK Over N. Ireland Protocol Bill
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Ministerial Conference
The alliance is planning to hold a summit in Madrid, Spain later this month, in order to address the situation in Ukraine, as Stoltenberg promised to supply... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting, which gathers defence ministers of the bloc's member countries. Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Ministerial Conference

09:09 GMT 15.06.2022
The alliance is planning to hold a summit in Madrid, Spain later this month, in order to address the situation in Ukraine, as Stoltenberg promised to supply weapons to Kiev amid Russia's special operation.
Sputnik is live from Brussels, where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting, which gathers defence ministers of the bloc's member countries.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
