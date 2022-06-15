Four Arrested After Man, Woman Paraded Naked in India's Chhattisgarh State

https://sputniknews.com/20220615/four-arrested-after-man-woman-paraded-naked-in-indias-chhattisgarh-state-1096323344.html
Kangaroo courts, an assembly of village elders, are a medieval-style justice system where a handful of elderly people, primarily men, make arbitrary decisions... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
Police in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh have arrested four people for stripping a man and woman and parading them around the village as "punishment" for allegedly having an illicit affair, local media reported on Wednesday.The incident occurred in a village located in Kondagaon, a tribal district. The man was allegedly having an extramarital affair. His wife caught her husband red-handed, allegedly in a compromising position with the woman he'd been dating for the past several months. His wife called other villagers, and together they allegedly assaulted the man along with the woman. Afterwards, both of them were paraded naked through the village on 11 June.Such a public-parading is carried out in villages to humiliate the persons involved, and set an example for others to not do such an act in the future.After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police visited the village for an investigation.Condemning the incident, local community leader Manku Ram Manjhi called it shameful and said that strict action would be taken against those who were found guilty. "This should not be the way to tackle the situation. Tribal people generally punish their tribe people accordingly on the community level," Manjhi added.
Kangaroo courts, an assembly of village elders, are a medieval-style justice system where a handful of elderly people, primarily men, make arbitrary decisions to dispense quick "justice". Spread in different parts of India, solutions or punishments pronounced by these gatherings often turn deadly and brutal for those on the receiving end.
Police in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh have arrested four people for stripping a man and woman and parading them around the village as "punishment" for allegedly having an illicit affair
, local media reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in a village located in Kondagaon, a tribal district.
The man was allegedly having an extramarital affair. His wife caught her husband red-handed, allegedly in a compromising position with the woman he'd been dating for the past several months.
His wife called other villagers, and together they allegedly assaulted the man along with the woman. Afterwards, both of them were paraded naked through the village on 11 June.
Such a public-parading is carried out in villages to humiliate the persons involved, and set an example for others to not do such an act in the future.
After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police visited the village for an investigation.
Condemning the incident, local community leader Manku Ram Manjhi called it shameful and said that strict action
would be taken against those who were found guilty.
"This should not be the way to tackle the situation. Tribal people generally punish their tribe people accordingly on the community level," Manjhi added.