FDA Panel Approves Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Below Age 5
FDA Panel Approves Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Below Age 5
The panel's conclusion on Wednesday is expected to expedite the FDA in authorizing the two COVID-19 vaccines for use on babies more than six months old and young children up to age five across the United States.The Moderna vaccine is delivered in two separate doses for children from six months to five years old. The Pfizer vaccine is delivered in a three dose course for children 's two-dose vaccine is for children from six months to four years old.Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the risk of death for children from COVID-19 is much lower than that of the common flu.
FDA Panel Approves Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Below Age 5

23:01 GMT 15.06.2022
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaFILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel of 21 medical experts unanimously approved via a podcast meeting the use of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on children aged from six months to five years.
The panel's conclusion on Wednesday is expected to expedite the FDA in authorizing the two COVID-19 vaccines for use on babies more than six months old and young children up to age five across the United States.
The Moderna vaccine is delivered in two separate doses for children from six months to five years old. The Pfizer vaccine is delivered in a three dose course for children ’s two-dose vaccine is for children from six months to four years old.
Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the risk of death for children from COVID-19 is much lower than that of the common flu.
