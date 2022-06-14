https://sputniknews.com/20220614/bih-presidency-member-to-meet-with-putin-at-spief-1096313258.html

BiH Presidency Member to Meet With Putin at SPIEF

BiH Presidency Member to Meet With Putin at SPIEF

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) tripartite presidency, is expected to meet with Russian President... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T15:21+0000

2022-06-14T15:21+0000

2022-06-14T15:21+0000

spief 2022

milorad dodik

vladimir putin

sergei lavrov

republika srpska

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313109_0:41:3001:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_3090eaf8d24ecc804d8d3ce07a910b27.jpg

"Mr. Dodik is a traditional guest and SPIEF participant, visiting the forum for the 12th time this year. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the forum. The meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was expected to take place during his planned visit to Belgrade [June 6-7], but now it will take place in St. Petersburg," chief representative for the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Moscow Dusko Perovic told Sputnik on Tuesday.The diplomat also expressed hope that Dodik's visit to St. Petersburg would be productive.SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from June 15-18. Putin is preparing to address SPIEF-22 plenary session, scheduled to open at 11:00 GMT on June 17.

republika srpska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spief 2022, milorad dodik, vladimir putin, sergei lavrov, republika srpska