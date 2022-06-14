https://sputniknews.com/20220614/bih-presidency-member-to-meet-with-putin-at-spief-1096313258.html
BiH Presidency Member to Meet With Putin at SPIEF
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) tripartite presidency, is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"Mr. Dodik is a traditional guest and SPIEF participant, visiting the forum for the 12th time this year. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the forum. The meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was expected to take place during his planned visit to Belgrade [June 6-7], but now it will take place in St. Petersburg," chief representative for the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Moscow Dusko Perovic told Sputnik on Tuesday.
The diplomat also expressed hope that Dodik's visit to St. Petersburg would be productive.
SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from June 15-18. Putin is preparing to address SPIEF-22 plenary session, scheduled to open at 11:00 GMT on June 17.