Trudeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 Second Time

OTTAWA (Sputnik) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

2022-06-13T16:25+0000

2022-06-13T16:25+0000

2022-06-13T16:46+0000

"I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," Trudeau said.This is the second time the prime minister has tested positive for coronavirus, first being in January.Trudeau’s positive result happens after he personally attended the Summit of the Americas last week, where he held a meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

