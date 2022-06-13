Trudeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 Second Time

International
© AFP 2022 / PATRICK T. FALLONCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / PATRICK T. FALLON
