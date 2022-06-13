Stepanov Blasts 'Unprofessional' Reaction to Canadian Representative's Presence at Russia Day Event
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Moscow is satisfied with the current diplomatic ties with Canada, despite the reaction of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to the presence of a senior Canadian representative at a Russia Day event at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
Joly said on social media on Sunday that the presence of Yasemin Heinbecker, the deputy chief of protocol at Canada’s Department of Global Affairs, at the Friday Russia Day reception was "unacceptable" and "no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again."
"We are working calmly, and such narratives when, all of a sudden, somebody wants to make a scandal when a Canadian government protocol representative attends our reception, which is the normal practice everywhere, creating a political narrative out of this - we smile down at it," Stepanov told Sputnik commenting on the situation.
He added that the Russian diplomatic mission in Canada maintains daily contact with the Canadian side, resolving various issues.
"From the perspective of contacts between the [Russian] embassy and the [Canadian] foreign ministry, everything is going as normal, in a professional manner. We assess the quality of our contacts with high satisfaction," Stepanov said.
According to the Russian ambassador, diplomacy is especially needed in times of crisis.
"In such difficult times, it [diplomacy] is especially needed, and statements made by certain Canadian officials that contacts with Russia are pointless, or that none of their representatives will ever attend any of our events, well, I regret to use this word, but it is unprofessional," Stepanov told Sputnik.
He added that the Russian embassy in Ottawa will continue with its professional duties and will maintain bilateral ties with Canada.
The Russian diplomatic mission in Ottawa held a Russia Day reception on Friday.
Russia Day is one of the country’s youngest holidays, celebrated since 1992 to commemorate the events of June 12, 1990, when Russia’s constitutional reform kicked off with the adoption of legislation on state sovereignty.
Joly’s department said on Friday, commenting on Heinbecker’s presence at the Russia Day event, that Canada still maintains diplomatic relations with Russia and sending a representative to the reception was part of the protocol.