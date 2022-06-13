https://sputniknews.com/20220613/stepanov-blasts-unprofessional-reaction-to-canadian-representatives-presence-at-russia-day-event-1096256889.html

Stepanov Blasts 'Unprofessional' Reaction to Canadian Representative's Presence at Russia Day Event

Stepanov Blasts 'Unprofessional' Reaction to Canadian Representative's Presence at Russia Day Event

Joly said on social media on Sunday that the presence of Yasemin Heinbecker, the deputy chief of protocol at Canada’s Department of Global Affairs, at the Friday Russia Day reception was "unacceptable" and "no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again."He added that the Russian diplomatic mission in Canada maintains daily contact with the Canadian side, resolving various issues."From the perspective of contacts between the [Russian] embassy and the [Canadian] foreign ministry, everything is going as normal, in a professional manner. We assess the quality of our contacts with high satisfaction," Stepanov said.According to the Russian ambassador, diplomacy is especially needed in times of crisis.He added that the Russian embassy in Ottawa will continue with its professional duties and will maintain bilateral ties with Canada.The Russian diplomatic mission in Ottawa held a Russia Day reception on Friday.Russia Day is one of the country’s youngest holidays, celebrated since 1992 to commemorate the events of June 12, 1990, when Russia’s constitutional reform kicked off with the adoption of legislation on state sovereignty.Joly’s department said on Friday, commenting on Heinbecker’s presence at the Russia Day event, that Canada still maintains diplomatic relations with Russia and sending a representative to the reception was part of the protocol.

