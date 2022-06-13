https://sputniknews.com/20220613/ohio-approves-new-law-making-it-easier-for-teachers-to-have-guns-in-schools---governor-1096288351.html

Ohio Approves New Law Making It Easier for Teachers to Have Guns in Schools - Governor

"Our goal is to continue to help our public and private schools get the tools they need to protect our children,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at a signing ceremony for the legislation.The governor said the old 700-hour requirement was mostly intended for law enforcement, and most of the training does not relate directly to school safety, making it unnecessary for teachers.DeWine, a Republican who assumed office in 2019 and who is running for reelection, said local school districts could still decide to ban firearms on school campuses.The bill was opposed by significant number of citizens, hundreds of whom packed into committee rooms during hearings in November and December last year, including groups seeking gun reform, teachers, school board members, police union representatives, police chiefs and others.Robert Meader, retired police commander of the Ohio Division of Police, called the new requirements woefully inadequate, contending that it would “cause harmful accidents and potentially even needless deaths.”DeWine also signed into law another gun bill allows gun owners to carry a concealed handgun without a license.The legislation comes in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. That incident came just days after another 18-year-old white man walked into a Buffalo supermarket and shot and killed 11 African Americans. This year alone, the US has seen more than 250 mass shootings, including 27 at schools, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization.

