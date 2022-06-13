https://sputniknews.com/20220613/members-of-uk-parliament-discuss-defence-policy-1096264781.html
Members of UK Parliament Discuss Defence Policy
Sputnik comes live from the House of Commons in London as members of Parliament hold a meeting on Monday, 13 June, to discuss the country's defence policies amid Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine. Britain was one of the first European countries to provide lethal aid to Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation. Since early March, the UK has sent military aid worth more than $918Mln, including thousands of anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and armoured vehicles.British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Kiev last week to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to pledge further military assistance to Ukraine, including supplies of M270 multiple-launch rocket systems. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Members of UK Parliament Discuss Defence Policy
Sputnik comes live from the House of Commons in London as members of Parliament hold a meeting on Monday, 13 June, to discuss the country's defence policies amid Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine.
Britain was one of the first European countries to provide lethal aid to Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation. Since early March, the UK has sent military aid worth more than $918Mln, including thousands of anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and armoured vehicles.
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Kiev last week to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to pledge further military assistance to Ukraine, including supplies of M270 multiple-launch rocket systems.
