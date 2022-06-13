International
ESA Returns to Negotiations With Roscosmos on ExoMars Mission, Spokesperson Says
"Discussions regarding ExoMars have taken place. Further updates might follow after the ESA Council on Wed 15/06," the spokesperson said.Earlier, the agency's ruling council found it impossible to further cooperate with Roscosmos on the ExoMars mission due to the events in Ukraine. The European Space Agency has said it would fully comply with sanctions against Russia.
14:30 GMT 13.06.2022
PARIS (Sputnik) - The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian state corporation Roscosmos have returned to discussing the ExoMars mission, new information may appear after 15 June, the agency's spokesperson said.
"Discussions regarding ExoMars have taken place. Further updates might follow after the ESA Council on Wed 15/06," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, the agency's ruling council found it impossible to further cooperate with Roscosmos on the ExoMars mission due to the events in Ukraine. The European Space Agency has said it would fully comply with sanctions against Russia.
