ESA Returns to Negotiations With Roscosmos on ExoMars Mission, Spokesperson Says

ESA Returns to Negotiations With Roscosmos on ExoMars Mission, Spokesperson Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian state corporation Roscosmos have returned to discussing the ExoMars mission, new information may... 13.06.2022

2022-06-13T14:30+0000

2022-06-13T14:30+0000

2022-06-13T14:30+0000

european space agency (esa)

roscosmos

mars

"Discussions regarding ExoMars have taken place. Further updates might follow after the ESA Council on Wed 15/06," the spokesperson said.Earlier, the agency's ruling council found it impossible to further cooperate with Roscosmos on the ExoMars mission due to the events in Ukraine. The European Space Agency has said it would fully comply with sanctions against Russia.

