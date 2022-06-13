https://sputniknews.com/20220613/esa-returns-to-negotiations-with-roscosmos-on-exomars-mission-spokesperson-says-1096278277.html
ESA Returns to Negotiations With Roscosmos on ExoMars Mission, Spokesperson Says
european space agency (esa)
roscosmos
mars
european space agency (esa), roscosmos, mars
ESA Returns to Negotiations With Roscosmos on ExoMars Mission, Spokesperson Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian state corporation Roscosmos have returned to discussing the ExoMars mission, new information may appear after 15 June, the agency's spokesperson said.
"Discussions regarding ExoMars have taken place. Further updates might follow after the ESA Council on Wed 15/06," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, the agency's ruling council found it impossible to further cooperate with Roscosmos on the ExoMars mission due to the events in Ukraine. The European Space Agency has said it would fully comply with sanctions against Russia.