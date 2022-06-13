Videos: Dozens Injured in Iran's Firoozabad After Explosion at Chemical Factory - Reports
20:00 GMT 13.06.2022 (Updated: 20:16 GMT 13.06.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @aynursenacabukA social media photo of an explosion at Firoozabad sodium carbonate factory in Firoozabad city in the Fars Province, Iran, June 13, 2022.
Late last month, Iran was shaken by an explosion at the Parchin military research center, located near the capital Tehran. According to reports, one of the engineers of the facility died as a result, and the cause of the explosion was allegedly a drone attack, but the Iranian side did not confirm this.
Dozens of people are hurt after an explosion at a sodium bicarbonate plant in Fars Province in southern Iran occurred on Monday, the country's Mehr news agency reported.
A major explosion reportedly took place at the Firoozabad sodium carbonate facility in Firoozabad, Fars Province, on Monday afternoon.
The outlet reported, citing Hossein Darvishi, Managing Director of the Fars Province Red Crescent, that as many as 72 people were injured in the incident, and neighboring highways have been blocked off due to the spread of noxious gas as a result of the blast.
Several alleged photos and videos of the incident emerged on social media soon after the incident.
A large explosion at Firouzabad sodium carbonate factory in #Firoozabad city in the Fars Province has left dozens of people injured. #Iran pic.twitter.com/QverDYgwIG— Aynur Sena Çabuk (@aynursenacabuk) June 13, 2022
#BREAKING #IRAN— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) June 13, 2022
🔴IRAN :#VIDEO EXPLOSION & FIRE AT KAVEH SODIUM CARBONATE CHEMICAL PLANT IN FIROOZABAD IN FARS PROVINCE!
Emission of toxic gases have blocked the area's traffic routes. #BreakingNews #Kaveh #Firoozabad #Fars #Explosion #FactoryFire pic.twitter.com/mmHowdB4To
رسانههای ایران دوشنبه 23 خرداد به نقل از خلیل عبدالهی، مدیرکل مدیریت بحران استانداری فارس گزارش کردند در پی وقوع انفجار و آتشسوزی در کارخانه کربنات سدیم کاوه در شهرستان فیروزآباد، تاکنون 101 نفر بر اثر نشست یکی از مخازن و انتشار گازهای سمی دچار مصدومیت و مسموم شدهاند. pic.twitter.com/HUDwCKY5nj— العربیه فارسی (@AlArabiya_Fa) June 13, 2022
According to local authorities, the explosion was caused by a leak in one of the tanks at the Kaveh sodium carbonate factory in Firoozabad city. The injured have been taken to the hospital and are being treated there, and as of now, no one has been reported killed.