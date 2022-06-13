https://sputniknews.com/20220613/dozens-injured-in-irans-firuzabad-after-explosion-at-chemical-factory---reports-1096286755.html

Videos: Dozens Injured in Iran's Firoozabad After Explosion at Chemical Factory - Reports

Dozens of people are hurt after an explosion at a sodium bicarbonate plant in Fars Province in southern Iran occurred on Monday, the country's Mehr news agency reported.A major explosion reportedly took place at the Firoozabad sodium carbonate facility in Firoozabad, Fars Province, on Monday afternoon. The outlet reported, citing Hossein Darvishi, Managing Director of the Fars Province Red Crescent, that as many as 72 people were injured in the incident, and neighboring highways have been blocked off due to the spread of noxious gas as a result of the blast.Several alleged photos and videos of the incident emerged on social media soon after the incident.According to local authorities, the explosion was caused by a leak in one of the tanks at the Kaveh sodium carbonate factory in Firoozabad city. The injured have been taken to the hospital and are being treated there, and as of now, no one has been reported killed.

