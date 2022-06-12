https://sputniknews.com/20220612/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-strike-ukrainian-armys-strongholds-1096238760.html
WATCH Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Army's Strongholds
Russian military aviation has the task not only of destroying armoured vehicles and striking at the enemy's strongholds but also of escorting convoys, delivering troops and military cargo, and providing support to forces on the ground.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters striking at Ukrainian armoured vehicles. The footage offers quite a detailed illustration of the entire process, starting from the moment the choppers take off until they accurately hit the Ukrainian equipment.
10:34 GMT 12.06.2022
Russian military aviation has the task not only of destroying armoured vehicles and striking at the enemy's strongholds but also of escorting convoys, delivering troops and military cargo, and providing support to forces on the ground.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters striking at Ukrainian armoured vehicles.
The footage offers quite a detailed illustration of the entire process, starting from the moment the choppers take off until they accurately hit the Ukrainian equipment.