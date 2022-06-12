WATCH Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Army's Strongholds

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters striking at Ukrainian armoured vehicles. The footage offers quite a detailed illustration of the entire process, starting from the moment the choppers take off until they accurately hit the Ukrainian equipment.
10:34 GMT 12.06.2022
A screenshot of a video depicting a Ka-52 attack helicopter hitting Ukrainian positions.
Russian military aviation has the task not only of destroying armoured vehicles and striking at the enemy's strongholds but also of escorting convoys, delivering troops and military cargo, and providing support to forces on the ground.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters striking at Ukrainian armoured vehicles.
The footage offers quite a detailed illustration of the entire process, starting from the moment the choppers take off until they accurately hit the Ukrainian equipment.
