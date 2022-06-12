https://sputniknews.com/20220612/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-strike-ukrainian-armys-strongholds-1096238760.html

WATCH Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Army's Strongholds

Russian military aviation has the task not only of destroying armoured vehicles and striking at the enemy's strongholds but also of escorting convoys... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video showing its Ka-52 helicopters striking at Ukrainian armoured vehicles. The footage offers quite a detailed illustration of the entire process, starting from the moment the choppers take off until they accurately hit the Ukrainian equipment.

