High-Tech Trash Bins in Swedish City Use 'Sexy Voice' to Help Tackle 'Dirtiest Thing There Is'
High-Tech Trash Bins in Swedish City Use 'Sexy Voice' to Help Tackle 'Dirtiest Thing There Is'
The "talking rubbish bins" scheme was reportedly employed by city authorities in a bid to provide "positive reinforcement" to people who "do the right thing"...
The Swedish city of Malmo has adopted a rather unorthodox approach to tackling the littering problem by introducing rubbish bins that praise users in a sensuous voice.
According to The Local, some 18 high-tech bins were bought by Malmo back in 2017, but only two of them “talk” so far.
The two bins, when trash is put in them, respond with phrases like "mmm, yeah", "that was crazy good", and "a little more to the left", spoken in a sexy voice.
As Marie Persson, section chief at the city’s roads department, explained, the idea to use sexy voice recordings in the bins was “a new, humorous way to get across our message”, in order to provide “a positive reinforcement to people who do the right thing, by giving them a laugh”.
“The sentences are part of the campaign’s intention to get more people to talk about the dirtiest thing there is: littering. The stuff that ends up in our streets, squares, and sea”, she said as quoted by the media outlet. “So please go ahead and feed the bins with more rubbish…yes, just like that”.
She also noted that while the woman who provided her voice for the recordings remains anonymous, she is, in fact, a “famous person”.