International
https://sputniknews.com/20220612/high-tech-trash-bins-in-swedish-city-use-sexy-voice-to-help-tackle-dirtiest-thing-there-is-1096251685.html
High-Tech Trash Bins in Swedish City Use 'Sexy Voice' to Help Tackle 'Dirtiest Thing There Is'
High-Tech Trash Bins in Swedish City Use 'Sexy Voice' to Help Tackle 'Dirtiest Thing There Is'
The “talking rubbish bins” scheme was reportedly employed by city authorities in a bid to provide “positive reinforcement” to people who “do the right thing”... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-12T19:00+0000
2022-06-12T19:00+0000
sweden
trash
sexy
voice
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/18/1077511809_0:78:1920:1158_1920x0_80_0_0_08c6fe8c820f8ab97b1946475de64f90.jpg
The Swedish city of Malmo has adopted a rather unorthodox approach to tackling the littering problem by introducing rubbish bins that praise users in a sensuous voice.According to The Local, some 18 high-tech bins were bought by Malmo back in 2017, but only two of them “talk” so far.The two bins, when trash is put in them, respond with phrases like "mmm, yeah", "that was crazy good", and "a little more to the left", spoken in a sexy voice.As Marie Persson, section chief at the city’s roads department, explained, the idea to use sexy voice recordings in the bins was “a new, humorous way to get across our message”, in order to provide “a positive reinforcement to people who do the right thing, by giving them a laugh”.She also noted that while the woman who provided her voice for the recordings remains anonymous, she is, in fact, a “famous person”.
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/18/1077511809_136:0:1784:1236_1920x0_80_0_0_437934f1449c412e55429536742ab500.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, trash, sexy, voice

High-Tech Trash Bins in Swedish City Use 'Sexy Voice' to Help Tackle 'Dirtiest Thing There Is'

19:00 GMT 12.06.2022
CC0 / / Erotic lips
Erotic lips - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The “talking rubbish bins” scheme was reportedly employed by city authorities in a bid to provide “positive reinforcement” to people who “do the right thing” and do not litter.
The Swedish city of Malmo has adopted a rather unorthodox approach to tackling the littering problem by introducing rubbish bins that praise users in a sensuous voice.
According to The Local, some 18 high-tech bins were bought by Malmo back in 2017, but only two of them “talk” so far.
The two bins, when trash is put in them, respond with phrases like "mmm, yeah", "that was crazy good", and "a little more to the left", spoken in a sexy voice.
As Marie Persson, section chief at the city’s roads department, explained, the idea to use sexy voice recordings in the bins was “a new, humorous way to get across our message”, in order to provide “a positive reinforcement to people who do the right thing, by giving them a laugh”.
“The sentences are part of the campaign’s intention to get more people to talk about the dirtiest thing there is: littering. The stuff that ends up in our streets, squares, and sea”, she said as quoted by the media outlet. “So please go ahead and feed the bins with more rubbish…yes, just like that”.
She also noted that while the woman who provided her voice for the recordings remains anonymous, she is, in fact, a “famous person”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала