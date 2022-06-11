https://sputniknews.com/20220611/march-for-our-lives-against-gun-violence-takes-place-in-washington-dc-1096216311.html
March For Our Lives Against Gun Violence Takes Place in Washington, DC
March For Our Lives Against Gun Violence Takes Place in Washington, DC
The MFOL movement was founded by the survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where thousands of protesters are taking to the streets to take part in a March For Our Lives event on Saturday, 11 June.The participants are demanding that authorities take urgent measures against gun violence in the US, including raising the federal age of gun ownership and possession to 21, as well as introducing universal background checks for all gun sales.The rally is taking place weeks after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 children and two adults dead.
March For Our Lives Against Gun Violence Takes Place in Washington, DC
14:40 GMT 11.06.2022 (Updated: 14:41 GMT 11.06.2022)
The MFOL movement was founded by the survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where thousands of protesters are taking to the streets to take part in a March For Our Lives event on Saturday, 11 June.
The participants are demanding that authorities take urgent measures against gun violence in the US, including raising the federal age of gun ownership and possession to 21, as well as introducing universal background checks for all gun sales.
The rally is taking place weeks after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 children and two adults dead.
