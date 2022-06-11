https://sputniknews.com/20220611/finland-reportedly-stalling-extradition-of-alleged-terror-suspects-to-turkey-1096226014.html
Finland Reportedly Stalling Extradition of Alleged Terror Suspects to Turkey
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finland has been reluctant to hand over suspects to Turkey accused by Ankara of terrorism and having links to an outlawed Kurdish insurgency, Finnish media said on Saturday.
A record of Turkey’s extradition demands shared by the Finnish justice ministry at the request of STT news agency showed that none of the extraditions it approved were related to terror charges.
Turkey sought the handover of 10 people in 2019-2022. As of early June, the Finnish authorities have processed seven cases and handed over two suspects but files seen by STT suggest their crimes were not terror-related.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that Finland and Sweden, two aspiring NATO members, extradite Kurdistan Workers' Party suspects if they wanted Ankara to vote for their accession. All 30 NATO members must approve the additions at the summit in Madrid in late June.