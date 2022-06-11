International
https://sputniknews.com/20220530/unfounded-taliban-rejects-unsc-report-alleging-presence-of-foreign-terrorists-in-afghanistan-1095872560.html
Ex-Chair of Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation Returns to Country

13:47 GMT 11.06.2022
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibAbdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council talks about peace negotiation at the news conference at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July. 16, 2021.
Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council talks about peace negotiation at the news conference at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July. 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2022
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
KABUL (Sputnik) - The former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, returned to the country on Saturday after a 43-day trip to India.
"I went to India to visit my family and went back to my country. I wish all Afghans to live in our country safe and healthy," he said in a video posted on social media.
In late May, the former official held talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in New Delhi.
Abdullah Abdullah has been one of the few Afghan political figures who have remained in the country since the fall of the previous government. He temporarily left Afghanistan on bail or a guarantee, according to a Sputnik source.
Taliban fighters stand guard at the Karte Sakhi shrine(File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2022
In May 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) launched an offensive against Afghan government forces when foreign troops began to withdraw, and took over the country in just over one month. The radical movement has established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban rule, which has yet to gain international recognition.
Заголовок открываемого материала