Ex-Bolivian President Jeanine Anez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison Over 2019 Coup

Anez became the country's leader in 2019 after the resignation of former President Evo Morales due to pressure from the Bolivian opposition. After organizing a... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Bolivian court sentenced former President Jeanine Anez to ten years in prison on Friday for her involvement in the 2019 coup, the First Sentencing Court of La Paz ruled.The judge gave the sentence for the crimes of breach of duties as well as resolutions contrary to the law and constitution, which she is alleged to have committed after coming to power in November 2019 in the wake of Morales' resignation, who had won a new term as head of state in the October 2019 election but was forced to resign.After more than seven hours of deliberation, the court also sentenced the former Police General, Yuri Calderon, and the former commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Williams Kaliman Romero, both currently fugitives, to 10 years.The prosecution reportedly requested in their final arguments 15 years in prison for Anez and the other six defendants, who are members of the police and military high command.Anez assumed power temporarily in 2019 in the midst of a political and social crisis, which Morales described as a coup, after he resigned due to civic protests and police upheaval.

