Canada, Denmark Settle Dispute Over Hans Island in Arctic Ocean, Reports Say
Canada, Denmark Settle Dispute Over Hans Island in Arctic Ocean, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada and Denmark have settled a territorial dispute over the 1.3 square kilometer (0.4 square mile) Hans Island in the Arctic Ocean, media... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
Canada, Denmark Settle Dispute Over Hans Island in Arctic Ocean, Reports Say

12:17 GMT 11.06.2022
