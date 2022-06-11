https://sputniknews.com/20220611/canada-denmark-settle-dispute-over-hans-island-in-arctic-ocean-reports-say-1096219907.html
Canada, Denmark Settle Dispute Over Hans Island in Arctic Ocean, Reports Say
Canada, Denmark Settle Dispute Over Hans Island in Arctic Ocean, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada and Denmark have settled a territorial dispute over the 1.3 square kilometer (0.4 square mile) Hans Island in the Arctic Ocean, media... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T12:17+0000
2022-06-11T12:17+0000
2022-06-11T12:17+0000
arctic ocean
canada
denmark
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096220000_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4dfeb7e807486f4f54e9549cb8d0f335.jpg
Under the new agreement, a border will be drawn across the island, which will divide it between the Canadian territory of Nunavut and the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper.The two countries plan to unveil the settlement on 14 June to provide an example of how countries can resolve border disputes peacefully amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the newspaper reported, citing sources.Hans Island is located in the Kennedy Channel, which separates Canada and Greenland, Denmark's autonomous territory. Canada and Denmark intended to delineate the border across the channel in 1973, when the countries were developing an agreement on the delimitation of the continental shelf.The borders were drawn around the island, but ended at a distance of 875 meters (2,870 feet) from its northern and southern shores. The countries decided that the rights to the island should be negotiated separately, since it is not a sea territory. Decades later, they were able to share responsibility for the region's environmental problems, but did not manage to resolve the ownership issue.
arctic ocean
canada
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096220000_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b382acb763b266c8130f51448470819.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
arctic ocean, canada, denmark
Canada, Denmark Settle Dispute Over Hans Island in Arctic Ocean, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada and Denmark have settled a territorial dispute over the 1.3 square kilometer (0.4 square mile) Hans Island in the Arctic Ocean, media reported on Saturday.
Under the new agreement, a border will be drawn across the island, which will divide it between the Canadian territory of Nunavut and the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper.
The two countries plan to unveil the settlement on 14 June to provide an example of how countries can resolve border disputes peacefully amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the newspaper reported, citing sources.
Hans Island is located in the Kennedy Channel, which separates Canada and Greenland, Denmark's autonomous territory. Canada and Denmark intended to delineate the border across the channel in 1973, when the countries were developing an agreement on the delimitation of the continental shelf.
The borders were drawn around the island, but ended at a distance of 875 meters (2,870 feet) from its northern and southern shores. The countries decided that the rights to the island should be negotiated separately, since it is not a sea territory. Decades later, they were able to share responsibility for the region's environmental problems, but did not manage to resolve the ownership issue.