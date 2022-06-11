https://sputniknews.com/20220611/become-human-japanese-scientists-find-way-to-provide-robots-with-self-healing-living-skin-1096206296.html

Become Human: Japanese Scientists Find Way to Provide Robots With Self-Healing Living Skin

It seems that those who fear the scenario of an uprising of machines indistinguishable from humans can sleep well for now, but Japanese scientists are taking a step in that direction by creating living human skin for robots. According to new research published in the journal Matter this week, the technology provided a robotic finger with a skin-like texture as well as water-repellent and self-healing properties.Indeed, one of the primary aims for humanoid robots that are frequently charged with interacting with humans in the health care and service industries is to appear "real" like a living person. A more human-like look would help with communication and likability among the public. While contemporary silicone skin for robots can resemble human skin in appearance, it lacks skin-specific functions and delicate textures such as wrinkles. Additionally, existing living skin sheets for covering robots have also had limited success due to the difficulty of conforming them to dynamic objects with uneven surfaces, according to the research.Takeuchi suggested that with the new technology, one has "to have the hands of a skilled artisan who can cut and tailor the skin sheets."The scientists began by immersing the robotic finger in a cylinder filled with a solution of collagen and human dermal fibroblasts, the two major components that make up our skin's connective tissues. Takeuchi attributed the study's success to the collagen and fibroblast mixture's inherent shrinking propensity, which shrunk and firmly conformed to the finger. This layer, similar to paint primers, provided a consistent foundation for the following layer of cells, human epidermal keratinocytes. These cells comprise approximately 90% of the skin's exterior layer, giving the robot a skin-like feel and moisture-retention qualities.The developed skin was strong and supple enough to withstand the rapid movements of the robotic finger curling and stretching. The topmost layer was thick enough to be removed with tweezers and resisted water, providing a variety of benefits in specialized activities such as handling electro-statically charged microscopic polystyrene foam, a common packing material. With the use of a collagen bandage that progressively morphed into the skin and could withstand repeated joint motions, the created skin might even self-heal like humans', the researchers asserted.The created skin is significantly weaker than normal skin, and it cannot live for long periods of time without regular feeding and waste disposal. Takeuchi and his colleagues are reportedly set to work to remedy those concerns by including more complex functional components into the skin, such as sensory neurons, hair follicles, nails, and sweat glands.The researchers warn, however, that the robot utilizing the new skin-like material should not be used in a dry environment in its current state, because even human skin cannot be subjected to a dry environment for an extended amount of time without enough water supply from the circulatory system and localized wetting from sweat gland production. Second, cultured skin has the potential to be a multifunctional robot covering material because it may serve as a matrix for many biological activities that such materials require, such as sensing and temperature management.The study, according to its authors, represents a "major step" toward biohybrid robots that combine live and artificial components. Takeuchi and his team believe that biohybrid robots would have greater sensory capacities, extremely efficient energy conversion, self-organization, and self-repair functions, all of which are challenging to achieve with artificial materials alone. These findings, they believe, will usher in a new era of biohybrid robots.

