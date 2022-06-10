https://sputniknews.com/20220610/uae-minister-of-state-for-foreign-trade-to-take-part-in-russias-spief-forum-1096199206.html

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade to Take Part in Russia's SPIEF Forum

DOHA (Sputnik) - A representative delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), headed by the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi...

In addition, the forum will be attended by the head of the free trade zone of the Emirati city of Fujairah, the director of the foreign exchange department of the Central Bank of the UAE, as well as the head of the export development center at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Emirati city of Sharjah.The UAE is trying to strengthen economic relations with Russia amid Western sanctions imposed on the latter. The UAE offers favorable conditions for the opening of branches of Russian companies in free zones and their further redeployment.The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 15-18.

