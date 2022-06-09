https://sputniknews.com/20220609/hindu-temple-deities-idols-vandalised-in-karachi-pakistan-1096149090.html

Hindu Temple, Deities' Idols Vandalised in Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan's population is 96.2 percent Muslim, and attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs, continue despite government action... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

A Hindu temple has been vandalised in the Korangi area of Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, local media reported on Thursday. According to the report, idols of Hindus deities were damaged and the temple's priest was also attacked.After the incident, police personnel were deployed in the area.The incident has caused panic and a sense of fear among members of Hindu community.Five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and fled after the act of vandalism, Farooq Sanjrani, a police officer in Korangi area, told Pakistani news website tribune.comThe police official also said that a case had been registered against the unknown suspects who attacked the temple.Last year, various incidents of temple desecration were reported in Pakistan. In August, a Hindu temple was vandalised in Khipro in the Sanghar district of Sindh Province and an idol of Lord Krishna was damaged.In October, a temple located on the bank of the Indus River in the Kotri area of Sindh Province was allegedly desecrated by unidentified people.

