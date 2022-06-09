International
Greece Confirms First Case of Monkeypox - Reports
Greece Confirms First Case of Monkeypox - Reports
Greece Confirms First Case of Monkeypox - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece has confirmed the first case of monkeypox, media reported citing the National Public Health Organization (EODY).
"The Andreas Syggros Hospital has reported the first case of clinical symptoms similar to those of the disease. This man has recently visited Portugal. The initial test conducted in the EODY central laboratory turned out positive," EODY said in a statement on Wednesday, as quoted by the ERT broadcaster.
The patient is hospitalized and is in a stable condition.
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
An outbreak of monkeypox began in May in non-endemic countries, with over 1,000 cases confirmed in humans in 29 nations from May 13 to June 8, according to the World Health Organization.
