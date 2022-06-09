Creation of Russia's Technological Sovereignty to Be Discussed at SPIEF, Kremlin Says

"Everyone has different views on our technological sovereignty, our economic sovereignty. In general, since everything is changing in the world - in politics, in security, in trade, in the economy and in macroeconomics - this question is probably of interest to everyone. Therefore, this is an area of discussion. I am confident that this topic will also be widely discussed during the SPIEF", Peskov said, commenting on the idea floated by the Special Representative of the President on Digital and Technological Development to make Russia a "technological island".