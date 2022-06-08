https://sputniknews.com/20220608/poll-macrons-coalition-poised-to-win-slim-majority-in-legislative-vote-1096124164.html
Poll: Macron's Coalition Poised to Win Slim Majority in Legislative Vote
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The center-right coalition of French President Emmanuel Macron may win a razor-thin majority in June’s legislative elections despite losing ground against the left, a fresh poll has showed.
The survey was conducted on 3-6 June by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI news channel among 1,840 adults. The voting will take place over two consecutive Sundays on 12 and 19 June.
Macron’s LREM alongside MoDem, conservative Horizons and Agir, a split from The Republicans, are poised to win 250-290 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.
The emerging coalition’s standing has dropped from the 275-310 seats it was projected to win in a Ifop-Fiducial poll in May. LREM party currently enjoys an absolute majority of 297 seats.
The left-green New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (NUPES) of Jean-Luc Melenchon has meanwhile surged in the polls to 195-230 seats from 170-205 seats it was expected to win in May.