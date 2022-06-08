International
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/poll-macrons-coalition-poised-to-win-slim-majority-in-legislative-vote-1096124164.html
2022-06-08T13:07+0000
2022-06-08T13:07+0000
france
emmanuel macron
elections
france, emmanuel macron, elections

Poll: Macron's Coalition Poised to Win Slim Majority in Legislative Vote

13:07 GMT 08.06.2022
© LUDOVIC MARINFrench President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election.
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
© LUDOVIC MARIN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The center-right coalition of French President Emmanuel Macron may win a razor-thin majority in June’s legislative elections despite losing ground against the left, a fresh poll has showed.
The survey was conducted on 3-6 June by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI news channel among 1,840 adults. The voting will take place over two consecutive Sundays on 12 and 19 June.
Macron’s LREM alongside MoDem, conservative Horizons and Agir, a split from The Republicans, are poised to win 250-290 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly.
The emerging coalition’s standing has dropped from the 275-310 seats it was projected to win in a Ifop-Fiducial poll in May. LREM party currently enjoys an absolute majority of 297 seats.
The left-green New Popular Environmentalist and Social Union (NUPES) of Jean-Luc Melenchon has meanwhile surged in the polls to 195-230 seats from 170-205 seats it was expected to win in May.
