https://sputniknews.com/20220608/merkel-opposes-ban-on-russian-culture-commenting-on-situation-with-opera-singer-netrebko-1096105997.html
Merkel Opposes Ban on Russian Culture, Commenting on Situation With Opera Singer Netrebko
Merkel Opposes Ban on Russian Culture, Commenting on Situation With Opera Singer Netrebko
BERLIN, (Sputnik) - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out against the ban on Russian culture in the West, but condemned the political activities of... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T03:34+0000
2022-06-08T03:34+0000
2022-06-08T03:34+0000
angela merkel
russia
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092370330_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bed2ee5a3b3867aa70de0f718aeda229.jpg
"No, I wouldn't do that... She did political things that I condemn," Merkel said, when asked during an interview shown by the Phoenix TV channel if she would invite Netrebko to her house tomorrow, as happened several years ago."But it must be made very clear: I do not think that Russian culture should be banned now," she said.In early March, the New York City Metropolitan Opera announced that Netrebko would not take part in upcoming productions because he had not complied with the requirement to give up public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid events in Ukraine. For the same reason, the Bavarian State Opera broke off relations with her. After that, a spokesperson for Netrebko said the singer decided to take a break from concert activities.Netrebko later stated on social media that she would resume performing at the end of May, first in Europe. She also stated that she is not a member of political parties and does not support any of the Russian political leaders. Currently, her concerts have successfully resumed in the West.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092370330_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5e33b5af58b24ec154f1f7ded9385f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
angela merkel, russia, ukraine, nato
Merkel Opposes Ban on Russian Culture, Commenting on Situation With Opera Singer Netrebko
BERLIN, (Sputnik) - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out against the ban on Russian culture in the West, but condemned the political activities of Russian operatic soprano singer Anna Netrebko.
"No, I wouldn't do that... She did political things that I condemn," Merkel said, when asked during an interview shown by the Phoenix TV channel if she would invite Netrebko to her house tomorrow, as happened several years ago.
"But it must be made very clear: I do not think that Russian culture should be banned now," she said.
In early March, the New York City Metropolitan Opera announced that Netrebko would not take part in upcoming productions because he had not complied with the requirement to give up public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid events in Ukraine. For the same reason, the Bavarian State Opera broke off relations with her. After that, a spokesperson for Netrebko said the singer decided to take a break from concert activities.
Netrebko later stated on social media that she would resume performing at the end of May, first in Europe. She also stated that she is not a member of political parties and does not support any of the Russian political leaders. Currently, her concerts have successfully resumed in the West.