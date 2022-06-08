https://sputniknews.com/20220608/merkel-opposes-ban-on-russian-culture-commenting-on-situation-with-opera-singer-netrebko-1096105997.html

Merkel Opposes Ban on Russian Culture, Commenting on Situation With Opera Singer Netrebko

"No, I wouldn't do that... She did political things that I condemn," Merkel said, when asked during an interview shown by the Phoenix TV channel if she would invite Netrebko to her house tomorrow, as happened several years ago."But it must be made very clear: I do not think that Russian culture should be banned now," she said.In early March, the New York City Metropolitan Opera announced that Netrebko would not take part in upcoming productions because he had not complied with the requirement to give up public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid events in Ukraine. For the same reason, the Bavarian State Opera broke off relations with her. After that, a spokesperson for Netrebko said the singer decided to take a break from concert activities.Netrebko later stated on social media that she would resume performing at the end of May, first in Europe. She also stated that she is not a member of political parties and does not support any of the Russian political leaders. Currently, her concerts have successfully resumed in the West.

