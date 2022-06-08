International
'Final Goodbye': Queen's New Family Picture Deemed 'Secret Message' to Sussexes
'Final Goodbye': Queen's New Family Picture Deemed 'Secret Message' to Sussexes
Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years of her monarchy in 2022, with special events organised for her Platinum Jubilee taking place from 2 to 5 June.
The UK monarch's new Twitter profile picture has triggered a wave of online speculation, with many people deeming the notable absence of the Sussexes and Prince Andrew as "a secret message".In the new photo, the Queen - wearing a green suit - is seen waving to a crowd, joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch decided that she will be accompanied on the balcony only by “members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties”. This effectively prevented Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Duke of York from appearing alongside the Queen.Social media users immediately concluded that the photograph of the Queen with the working royals was a "final goodbye" to the Sussexes, who stepped down from their royal duties to distance themselves from Buckingham Palace.And while some think And while some think that the photograph channels depressing vibes......Others remain confident that the absence of certain family members is not that much of a loss.Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived back in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. Prince Harry met with his grandmother during his visit to the UK, even though his follow-up remarks about how the Queen needs to be "protected" were reported to have sparked ire within Buckingham Palace.Prince Andrew, in turn, is currently laying low after facing allegations of sexual harassment from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of late-sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's victims. She accused the Duke of York of raping her when she was 17, while the prince has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The civil lawsuit against him was settled, but his reputation has remained marred.
Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years of her monarchy in 2022, with special events organised for her Platinum Jubilee taking place from 2 to 5 June.
The UK monarch's new Twitter profile picture has triggered a wave of online speculation, with many people deeming the notable absence of the Sussexes and Prince Andrew as "a secret message".
In the new photo, the Queen - wearing a green suit - is seen waving to a crowd, joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.
According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch decided that she will be accompanied on the balcony only by “members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties”. This effectively prevented Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Duke of York from appearing alongside the Queen.
Social media users immediately concluded that the photograph of the Queen with the working royals was a "final goodbye" to the Sussexes, who stepped down from their royal duties to distance themselves from Buckingham Palace.
And while some think And while some think that the photograph channels depressing vibes...
...Others remain confident that the absence of certain family members is not that much of a loss.
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived back in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. Prince Harry met with his grandmother during his visit to the UK, even though his follow-up remarks about how the Queen needs to be "protected" were reported to have sparked ire within Buckingham Palace.
Prince Andrew, in turn, is currently laying low after facing allegations of sexual harassment from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of late-sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's victims. She accused the Duke of York of raping her when she was 17, while the prince has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The civil lawsuit against him was settled, but his reputation has remained marred.
