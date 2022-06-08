https://sputniknews.com/20220608/false-alarm-earths-magnetic-poles-not-reversing-after-all-scientists-say-1096129702.html

False Alarm: Earth's Magnetic Poles Not Reversing After All, Scientists Say

It looks like the fears aroused by the potential flipping of Earth's magnetic poles appear to be exaggerated, with a new study suggesting that our planet is safe from a catastrophe... as of now. According to researchers from Lund University in Sweden, Earth "is not heading towards a polarity reversal", despite recent concerns sparked by the so-called South Atlantic Anomaly. This anomaly is a soft spot in the Earth's magnetic field that stretches between South America and southwest Africa.Nilsson went on to suggest that the anomaly is nothing short of a "recurring phenomena linked to corresponding variations in the strength of the Earth’s magnetic field".In order to study the history of Earth's magnetic anomalies, scientists analysed burnt archaeological artefacts, volcanic samples and sediment drill cores, as they all carry information about our planet's magnetic field and the changes it has undergone.And it looks like thousands of years of such changes tell us that Earth is currently not heading to a reversal of its magnetic poles - a potentially tumultuous development that could affect a whole range of elements, from animals' natural ability to navigate to humanity's technological advances such as TV broadcasting and communications.

