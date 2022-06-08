International
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/boris-johnson-holds-first-qa-session-in-parliament-after-confidence-vote-1096118364.html
Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote
Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote
Johnson faces MPs after he survived a confidence vote earlier this week in which 211 of 359 Tory lawmakers supported him. However, 148 conservative MPs - more... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T10:59+0000
2022-06-08T10:59+0000
boris johnson
uk
uk parliament
uk house of commons
house of commons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094948316_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8aca8773d8e3c74d2c4ed1da21f9919c.jpg
Sputnik is live from London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a weekly Q&amp;A session in the House of Commons, following Monday's confidence vote, which sought to remove him from 10 Downing Street.Previously, the politician has said that he takes “full responsibility” for the pandemic-breaking parties which had taken place in his residence in 2020 and 2021. However, Johnson denied he had ever knowingly misled lawmakers about events.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote
Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote
2022-06-08T10:59+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094948316_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c18b0795df39f093ad5f34cfac5a1dd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk, uk parliament, uk house of commons, house of commons, видео

Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote

10:59 GMT 08.06.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons to make a statement about Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdowns in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons to make a statement about Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdowns in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Johnson faces MPs after he survived a confidence vote earlier this week in which 211 of 359 Tory lawmakers supported him. However, 148 conservative MPs - more than 40% - voted to oust the prime minister following the 'Partygate' scandal.
Sputnik is live from London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a weekly Q&A session in the House of Commons, following Monday's confidence vote, which sought to remove him from 10 Downing Street.
Previously, the politician has said that he takes “full responsibility” for the pandemic-breaking parties which had taken place in his residence in 2020 and 2021. However, Johnson denied he had ever knowingly misled lawmakers about events.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала