Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote
Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote
Johnson faces MPs after he survived a confidence vote earlier this week in which 211 of 359 Tory lawmakers supported him. However, 148 conservative MPs - more than 40% - voted to oust the prime minister following the 'Partygate' scandal.
Sputnik is live from London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a weekly Q&A session in the House of Commons, following Monday's confidence vote, which sought to remove him from 10 Downing Street.Previously, the politician has said that he takes “full responsibility” for the pandemic-breaking parties which had taken place in his residence in 2020 and 2021. However, Johnson denied he had ever knowingly misled lawmakers about events.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Boris Johnson Holds First Q&A Session in Parliament After Confidence Vote
Johnson faces MPs after he survived a confidence vote earlier this week in which 211 of 359 Tory lawmakers supported him. However, 148 conservative MPs - more than 40% - voted to oust the prime minister following the 'Partygate' scandal.
Sputnik is live from London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a weekly Q&A session in the House of Commons, following Monday's confidence vote, which sought to remove him from 10 Downing Street.
Previously, the politician has said that he takes “full responsibility” for the pandemic-breaking parties which had taken place in his residence in 2020 and 2021. However, Johnson denied he had ever knowingly misled lawmakers about events.
