https://sputniknews.com/20220607/english-paratroopers-caught-on-camera-having-an-orgy-at-their-barracks-1096091782.html

English Paratroopers Caught on Camera Having an Orgy at Their Barracks

English Paratroopers Caught on Camera Having an Orgy at Their Barracks

The orgy did not appear to involve rape, as the sex is reported to have been consensual, but the incident nonetheless drew scrutiny from the Royal Military... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T13:21+0000

2022-06-07T13:21+0000

2022-06-07T13:21+0000

uk

troops

essex

orgy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096091952_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38395eb43952975ccbcfe76bad838e26.jpg

Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment were recorded having an orgy at their barracks with a woman they apparently smuggled onto the base, The Sun reported.One of the soldiers reportedly saluted as his pal was having sex with a red-headed woman. According to Belfast Telegraph, up to a dozen soldiers participated in the orgy. Troops from the 16 Air Assault Brigade were seen watching the process.According to the report, the orgy was consensual. However, the incident has infuriated the Royal Military Police, with the Army now investigating how the woman was smuggled onto the base and whether it was done in breach of any orders.According to the British Army website, the 16 Air Assault Brigade is a “rapid reaction force”, equipped to deploy by parachute, helicopter and air-landing. The brigade is one of the key parts of the Air Assault Task Force.

essex

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, troops, essex, orgy