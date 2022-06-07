International
English Paratroopers Caught on Camera Having an Orgy at Their Barracks
English Paratroopers Caught on Camera Having an Orgy at Their Barracks
The orgy did not appear to involve rape, as the sex is reported to have been consensual, but the incident nonetheless drew scrutiny from the Royal Military...
uk
troops
essex
orgy
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096091952_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38395eb43952975ccbcfe76bad838e26.jpg
Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment were recorded having an orgy at their barracks with a woman they apparently smuggled onto the base, The Sun reported.One of the soldiers reportedly saluted as his pal was having sex with a red-headed woman. According to Belfast Telegraph, up to a dozen soldiers participated in the orgy. Troops from the 16 Air Assault Brigade were seen watching the process.According to the report, the orgy was consensual. However, the incident has infuriated the Royal Military Police, with the Army now investigating how the woman was smuggled onto the base and whether it was done in breach of any orders.According to the British Army website, the 16 Air Assault Brigade is a “rapid reaction force”, equipped to deploy by parachute, helicopter and air-landing. The brigade is one of the key parts of the Air Assault Task Force.
essex
English Paratroopers Caught on Camera Having an Orgy at Their Barracks

13:21 GMT 07.06.2022
The orgy did not appear to involve rape, as the sex is reported to have been consensual, but the incident nonetheless drew scrutiny from the Royal Military Police.
Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment were recorded having an orgy at their barracks with a woman they apparently smuggled onto the base, The Sun reported.
One of the soldiers reportedly saluted as his pal was having sex with a red-headed woman. According to Belfast Telegraph, up to a dozen soldiers participated in the orgy. Troops from the 16 Air Assault Brigade were seen watching the process.
According to the report, the orgy was consensual.
However, the incident has infuriated the Royal Military Police, with the Army now investigating how the woman was smuggled onto the base and whether it was done in breach of any orders.
“The Army expects the highest standards of behaviour from all personnel," an Army spokesperson told The Sun. "Anyone not maintaining these standards will be investigated.”
According to the British Army website, the 16 Air Assault Brigade is a “rapid reaction force”, equipped to deploy by parachute, helicopter and air-landing. The brigade is one of the key parts of the Air Assault Task Force.
