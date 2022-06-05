https://sputniknews.com/20220605/over-30-dead-300-injured-in-bangladesh-container-depot-fire---video-1096022798.html
Over 30 Dead, 300 Injured in Bangladesh Container Depot Fire - Video
Over 30 Dead, 300 Injured in Bangladesh Container Depot Fire - Video
Firefighters are still working to put out a fire on Sunday morning that broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 kilometres from...
A fire that broke out at a container depot in the city of Chittagong in south-eastern Bangladesh has killed at least 34 people and injured more than 300, according to the AFP.After two hours of the blaze, a powerful explosion was heard in the depot, when the fire allegedly reached containers with chemicals.The container depot, which also stored containers with chemicals and employed about 600 people, is located 40 km from the city of Chittagong, the administrative centre of the region.The cause of the fire is still being established.
Over 30 Dead, 300 Injured in Bangladesh Container Depot Fire - Video
Firefighters are still working to put out a fire on Sunday morning that broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 kilometres from the port city of Chittagong.
A fire that broke out at a container depot in the city of Chittagong in south-eastern Bangladesh has killed at least 34 people and injured more than 300, according to the AFP.
"The death toll from the fire has risen to 34", Elias Chowdhury, chief doctor of the Chittagong region in southern Bangladesh, said as quoted by the AFP. "More than 300 people are injured".
After two hours of the blaze, a powerful explosion was heard in the depot, when the fire allegedly reached containers with chemicals.
The container depot, which also stored containers with chemicals and employed about 600 people, is located 40 km from the city of Chittagong, the administrative centre of the region.
The cause of the fire is still being established.