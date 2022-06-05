https://sputniknews.com/20220605/over-30-dead-300-injured-in-bangladesh-container-depot-fire---video-1096022798.html

Over 30 Dead, 300 Injured in Bangladesh Container Depot Fire - Video

Firefighters are still working to put out a fire on Sunday morning that broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 kilometres from... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

A fire that broke out at a container depot in the city of Chittagong in south-eastern Bangladesh has killed at least 34 people and injured more than 300, according to the AFP.After two hours of the blaze, a powerful explosion was heard in the depot, when the fire allegedly reached containers with chemicals.The container depot, which also stored containers with chemicals and employed about 600 people, is located 40 km from the city of Chittagong, the administrative centre of the region.The cause of the fire is still being established.

