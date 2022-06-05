International
https://sputniknews.com/20220605/over-30-dead-300-injured-in-bangladesh-container-depot-fire---video-1096022798.html
Over 30 Dead, 300 Injured in Bangladesh Container Depot Fire - Video
Over 30 Dead, 300 Injured in Bangladesh Container Depot Fire - Video
Firefighters are still working to put out a fire on Sunday morning that broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 kilometres from... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-05T10:20+0000
2022-06-05T10:20+0000
bangladesh
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/05/1096022633_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_042bc62e086210cbeee8c9947ea72f8b.jpg
A fire that broke out at a container depot in the city of Chittagong in south-eastern Bangladesh has killed at least 34 people and injured more than 300, according to the AFP.After two hours of the blaze, a powerful explosion was heard in the depot, when the fire allegedly reached containers with chemicals.The container depot, which also stored containers with chemicals and employed about 600 people, is located 40 km from the city of Chittagong, the administrative centre of the region.The cause of the fire is still being established.
bangladesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/05/1096022633_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e4656fe780967f3b817e34e785f8ae71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bangladesh, fire

Over 30 Dead, 300 Injured in Bangladesh Container Depot Fire - Video

10:20 GMT 05.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / -This picture taken on June 5, 2022 shows smoke billowing after a fire broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, about 40 km (25 miles) from the key port of Chittagong
This picture taken on June 5, 2022 shows smoke billowing after a fire broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, about 40 km (25 miles) from the key port of Chittagong - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Firefighters are still working to put out a fire on Sunday morning that broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 kilometres from the port city of Chittagong.
A fire that broke out at a container depot in the city of Chittagong in south-eastern Bangladesh has killed at least 34 people and injured more than 300, according to the AFP.

"The death toll from the fire has risen to 34", Elias Chowdhury, chief doctor of the Chittagong region in southern Bangladesh, said as quoted by the AFP. "More than 300 people are injured".

After two hours of the blaze, a powerful explosion was heard in the depot, when the fire allegedly reached containers with chemicals.
The container depot, which also stored containers with chemicals and employed about 600 people, is located 40 km from the city of Chittagong, the administrative centre of the region.
The cause of the fire is still being established.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала