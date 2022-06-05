International
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
The missile was fired toward the Sea of Japan and its launch was announced by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which is now analyzing the specifics, Yonhap said, without providing any further details.The Sunday launch is Pyongyang's 18th missile test since the start of this year.
00:40 GMT 05.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonPeople watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022.
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
