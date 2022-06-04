https://sputniknews.com/20220604/political-correctness--genuine-fear-of-being-seen-as-racist-hampers-uk-terror-threat-reporting-1096006411.html

'Political Correctness' & 'Genuine Fear' of Being Seen as Racist Hampers UK Terror Threat Reporting

'Political Correctness' & 'Genuine Fear' of Being Seen as Racist Hampers UK Terror Threat Reporting

As victims of the 2017 London Bridge and Borough Market attack were remembered on the fifth anniversary of the atrocity, questions have been raised as to “how... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-04T14:40+0000

2022-06-04T14:40+0000

2022-06-04T14:40+0000

uk

extremists

political correctness

london bridge, borough market terror attack

sadiq khan

islamaphobia

counter-extremism

terror threat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105187/35/1051873572_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9f04e8b4e1d3045d5f7af462ab04a008.jpg

“Political correctness” is preventing people from reporting potential threats, according to an independent UK government adviser for social cohesion.Dame Sara Khan warned that “a genuine fear” of being perceived as racist was what made many individuals hesitate to contact the authorities over possible terrorism.Speaking to Nick Robinson on the BBC's Political Thinking podcast, Khan also criticised the country’s Prevent anti-terror scheme, which was conceived to stop people from becoming radicalised by increased "community engagement".According to the British human rights activist, in reality the Prevent programme is creating a “vacuum” for extremists by failing to engage with Muslim communities across the UK. She lamented the fact that the purpose of Prevent had not been adequately explained to these groups. As a result, they displayed deep-rooted “mistrust” towards it.The leading British expert and policy specialist on counter-extremism said she had encountered councillors who “just could not talk about” Islamic extremism and the radicalisation of Muslims in their area, clarifying:The human rights activist deplored the fact that people felt they were going to be somehow offending Muslims, and their reporting a potential threat might come across as Islamophobic.“I thought ‘you're not doing a service to Muslims in this country if you think that'. Not talking about the threat of Islamist extremism is totally unacceptable. You're actually discriminating against Muslims because you're more concerned about political correctness and the fear of being labelled racist [than] actually helping Muslims”, Khan stated.Prevent is set up to address threats from across society, she explained.She accused some Muslim groups of making claims of Islamophobia to “use it as a cover for Islamic extremism”, trying to “silence dissent”. In effect, Khan said, this was sowing a “climate of censorship and fear”.Dame Sara Khan’s appearance on the show came a day after the five-year anniversary of the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack.Eight people were killed and 48 sustained injuries when Islamist terrorists on 3 June 2017 drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then Borough Market. They proceeded to stab people in pubs and restaurants in the area until being shot dead by police.Earlier, London’s mayor paid tribute to members of the emergency services who “ran towards danger”, as he marked the fifth anniversary of the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack.On Friday morning, ahead of the service at Southwark Cathedral, near the site of the attacks, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the capital’s residents will “always stand united in the face of terrorism”.However, counter-terror expert Sir Ivor Roberts said it remained “unclear how much has been learned from this tragedy”.

https://sputniknews.com/20191130/johnson-on-london-bridge-attack-people-convicted-of-terrorism-offences-shouldnt-be-released-early-1077444554.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, extremists, political correctness, london bridge, borough market terror attack, sadiq khan, islamaphobia, counter-extremism, terror threat