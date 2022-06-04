International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Kherson Region to Continue Integration Into Russia, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Kherson Region to Continue Integration Into Russia, Authorities Say
On 24 February, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in answer to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect them...
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Stela at the entrance to Kherson. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Kherson Region to Continue Integration Into Russia, Authorities Say

05:10 GMT 04.06.2022 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 04.06.2022)
On 24 February, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in answer to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue to advance with the special operation, liberating settlements in the region while Ukrainian forces retreat.
At the same time, Kiev's forces continue their attacks against the Donbass republics, shelling multiple cities and settlements.
05:11 GMT 04.06.2022
Kherson Region to Continue Integration Into Russia, Despite EU Stance - Authorities
The Kherson region will continue the process of integration into Russia despite the EU’s refusal to recognize Russian passports issued in the region, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the European Union will not recognize Russian passports issued to residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. These areas are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
"The Kherson region will continue to integrate into Russia, despite any statements and stances of the European Union. Our region will become an integral part of the Russian Federation, and no one can prevent this. Russian passports have been issued and will be issued in the region. More and more residents of the Kherson region will become citizens of Russia," Stremousov told Sputnik.
He emphasized that he himself, along with Volodymyr Saldo, the regional administration head, will be one of the first people in the Kherson region to get Russian citizenship.
"I will be proud of this and I will know that I am a citizen of a free state in which my culture and values ​​are strong. The residents of the Kherson region are grateful to the President of Russia [Vladimir Putin], who made it possible for us all to feel like an integral part of one big whole," Stremousov said.
