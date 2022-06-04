International
India's Wheat Export Ban Aimed at Cutting Access to Market for Speculators - Minister
India’s Wheat Export Ban Aimed at Cutting Access to Market for Speculators - Minister
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India imposed a ban on wheat exports in order to protect the domestic market and to cut access for speculators, Indian External Affairs...
"What we saw was that the low-income buyers were being squeezed out, the wheat was growing, but was actually being stopped from being traded, in a way our good will was being used for speculation. So we had to do something to stop that, because it was also impacting us at home - prices were going up," Jaishanka told the Globsec 2022 Bratislava Forum on Friday.He recalled that last year, India exported about 7 million tonnes of wheat, while typically, the country exports about 2-3 million tonnes.Jaishanka said that India wants to prevent a diversion of wheat to high-income countries with a greater possibility to buy and wants to focus on its traditional buyers, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Yemen, and Sudan.On May 14, India imposed a ban on wheat exports due to a rise in global wheat prices, which could potentially hit food security domestically and in the region. Following the decision, the price of wheat in Europe jumped to a record $455 a tonne.At the end of last month, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India was going to allow wheat exports to friendly countries and to those in need, but will not lift the ban for private suppliers, since this will only benefit black market brokers and speculators and will not help vulnerable countries.Many wheat importing countries, including G7 member states, have asked India to reconsider its decision to ban wheat exports following Western sanctions on one of the biggest food suppliers, Russia, and the disruptions with grain exports from Ukraine.
India’s Wheat Export Ban Aimed at Cutting Access to Market for Speculators - Minister

01:33 GMT 04.06.2022
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a wheat field in Saint-Philbert-sur-Risle, Normandy. - Wheat prices surged to a new record high on May, 16, 2022 after India decided to ban exports as a heatwave hit production.
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a wheat field in Saint-Philbert-sur-Risle, Normandy. - Wheat prices surged to a new record high on May, 16, 2022 after India decided to ban exports as a heatwave hit production. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOEL SAGET
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India imposed a ban on wheat exports in order to protect the domestic market and to cut access for speculators, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.
"What we saw was that the low-income buyers were being squeezed out, the wheat was growing, but was actually being stopped from being traded, in a way our good will was being used for speculation. So we had to do something to stop that, because it was also impacting us at home - prices were going up," Jaishanka told the Globsec 2022 Bratislava Forum on Friday.

"So, I want to be very clear what we have done. We have actually said: look, we are not going to give speculators an open access to the Indian market, so that the Indian customer and the LDCs [least developed countries] of the world get the short end of that."

He recalled that last year, India exported about 7 million tonnes of wheat, while typically, the country exports about 2-3 million tonnes.
Jaishanka said that India wants to prevent a diversion of wheat to high-income countries with a greater possibility to buy and wants to focus on its traditional buyers, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Yemen, and Sudan.
"This year, before the heat wave hit us pretty badly, the expectation was that we would do substantial exports…. But what we then saw was a run on our wheat. A large part of it done by international traders," Jaishanka said, adding that "what we saw happened with the vaccines, we do not want to see it happen with the wheat, which was that rich people got vaccinated and the poor were left to God’s end."
On May 14, India imposed a ban on wheat exports due to a rise in global wheat prices, which could potentially hit food security domestically and in the region. Following the decision, the price of wheat in Europe jumped to a record $455 a tonne.
At the end of last month, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India was going to allow wheat exports to friendly countries and to those in need, but will not lift the ban for private suppliers, since this will only benefit black market brokers and speculators and will not help vulnerable countries.
Many wheat importing countries, including G7 member states, have asked India to reconsider its decision to ban wheat exports following Western sanctions on one of the biggest food suppliers, Russia, and the disruptions with grain exports from Ukraine.
