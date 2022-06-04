Dozen People Dead After Chemical Plant Explosion in India - Reports

International
© Photo : YouTube/ Times Of India Gujarat: Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Vadodara
 Gujarat: Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Vadodara - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
© Photo : YouTube/ Times Of India
