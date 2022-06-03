https://sputniknews.com/20220603/woman-illegally-living-on-indo-china-border-claims-to-be-goddess-parvati-wants-to-marry-lord-shiva-1095973735.html

Woman Illegally Living on Indo-China Border Claims to Be Goddess Parvati, Wants to Marry Lord Shiva

In Hindu mythology, the goddess Parvati is the wife of Hindu god Lord Shiva, who resided at Mount Kailash, a striking peak standing in the remote southwest... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

A woman staying illegally in a restricted area of Nabhidhang near the Indo-China border has refused to leave, claiming she is an incarnation of the goddess Parvati and will marry Lord Shiva, who lives on Mount Kailash.The woman, identified as Harminder Kaur, hails from the town of Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh. She arrived in Gunji, a small village in Uttarakhand, with her mother with 15 days' permission issued by the region's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).However, she refused to leave the restricted area after her permission expired on 25 May.Police stepped in to bring Kaur back from the restricted area, but their efforts were in vain, as she threatened to commit suicide if forcefully taken away, a local officer said.Calling her mentally unstable, the police have now decided to send a bigger team of officers to bring her down forcibly to the town of Dharchula.

