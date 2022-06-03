https://sputniknews.com/20220603/wh-aides-reportedly-bored-by-bidens-scripted-remarks-find-media-reluctant-to-cover-him-1095983872.html

WH Aides Reportedly Bored by Biden’s Scripted Remarks, Find Media Reluctant to Cover Him

03.06.2022

Joe Biden’s aides are finding it increasingly difficult to get excited about the president’s performances at scripted, stage-managed public events, and are finding that national media are more and more hesitant to carry or even cover his live remarks, CNN has reported, citing interviews with over a dozen aides and Democratic officials said to be familiar with the matter.“You are thinking: why are we doing this?” one exasperated anonymous source told the 24-hour cable news network.The president’s inner circle is said to receive weekly reports on media coverage of Biden’s speeches and metrics on clips that staff post to Twitter and other social media, plus memos from pollsters indicating that undecided would-be voters aren’t interested by what Biden is saying, or worse, view him as reacting to a growing list of national problems instead of setting the agenda.Amid sinking approval ratings, Biden’s aides have reportedly blamed each other, plus the media for seeking Trump-style drama, and a news cycle dominated by issues like Ukraine and Covid. Limits to Biden’s public outings, and an internal battle between younger and older aides about how to balance traditional and social media are another problem, sources said.White House spokesman Andrew Bates assured that Biden has a “well-rounded strategy that combines putting unprecedented resources into digital engagement, speeches that provide many of his most powerful moments, and person-to-person interactions that showcase important qualities like his empathy.” The spokesman indicated that there are over 70 people in Biden’s staff working on digital content, and that the president sets aside time “weekly” for digital media.Biden is said to have traveled more around the US in May than during any other month since taking office, but almost every stop, with the exception of his recent visits to the sites of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, has followed a predictable script of touching down, touring a location, giving a prepared speech and leaving.White House Chief of staff Ron Klain reportedly offered a compromise in January in the form of a monthly Biden town hall to get more genuine, unscripted moments out of the president, plus much-needed media exposure. However, that idea was reportedly “sucked into the maw” of finger-pointing and dysfunction, from mockery over town halls’ “outdated” nature to their time-consuming status.

